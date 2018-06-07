WTA Tashkent
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Kawa VS K.Plíšková
25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Olympic Tennis School
LIVE - Katarzyna Kawa - Kristýna Plíšková
WTA Tashkent - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Katarzyna Kawa and Kristýna Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Katarzyna
Kawa
Kawa
Poland
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age26
WTA ranking130
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Kawa
✓
7
6
V.Diatchenko
5
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
77
K.Kawa
4
64
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Kawa
0
6
4
P.Hon
✓
6
1
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Final
A.Sevastova
✓
3
7
6
K.Kawa
6
5
4
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Semifinal
B.Pera
2
3
K.Kawa
✓
6
6
View more matches
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking81
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
J.Paolini
4
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
6
3
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
J.Choi
1
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
✓
6
0
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
5
3
K.Plíšková
✓
7
6
View more matches
