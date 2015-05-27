WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round

K.Kawa VS V.Diatchenko

23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 1
LIVE - Katarzyna Kawa - Vitalia Diatchenko

WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Katarzyna Kawa and Vitalia Diatchenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Katarzyna Kawa
Katarzyna
Kawa
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
130
Vitalia Diatchenko
Vitalia
Diatchenko
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
113
