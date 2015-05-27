WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
K.Kawa VS V.Diatchenko
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 1
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Katarzyna Kawa - Vitalia Diatchenko
WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Katarzyna Kawa and Vitalia Diatchenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Katarzyna
Kawa
Kawa
Poland
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age26
WTA ranking130
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
77
K.Kawa
4
64
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Kawa
0
6
4
P.Hon
✓
6
1
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Final
A.Sevastova
✓
3
7
6
K.Kawa
6
5
4
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Semifinal
B.Pera
2
3
K.Kawa
✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Kawa
✓
6
6
C.Paquet
2
2
View more matches
Vitalia
Diatchenko
Diatchenko
Russia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age29
WTA ranking113
Previous matches
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
V.Diatchenko
5
77
2
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
64
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
S.Williams
✓
2
6
6
V.Diatchenko
6
1
0
WTA Nuremberg
Singles
1st Round
V.Diatchenko
4
77
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
64
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
D.Gavrilova
✓
77
7
V.Diatchenko
65
5
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
V.Diatchenko
6
4
1
A
P.Plipuech
✓
4
6
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
04/07/2018
Wimbledon 2018: Former champion Maria Sharapova dumped out by qualifier Diatchenko
Wimbledon
01/09/2015
Serena Williams begins calendar Slam push in ruthless style with win over Vitalia Diatchenko
US Open