WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
K.Bondarenko VS G.Minnen
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 1
Match
LIVE - Kateryna Bondarenko - Greet Minnen
WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kateryna Bondarenko and Greet Minnen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kateryna
Bondarenko
Bondarenko
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age33
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Lapko
✓
6
6
K.Bondarenko
3
3
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
V.Azarenka
✓
6
67
7
K.Bondarenko
3
79
5
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
K.Bondarenko
4
4
L.Šafárová
✓
6
6
Nature Valley International
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bondarenko
5
3
P.Kvitová
✓
7
6
Nature Valley International
Singles
1st Round
K.Bondarenko
✓
4
6
6
A.Cornet
6
2
4
View more matches
Greet
Minnen
Minnen
Belgium
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking122
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
G.Minnen
4
3
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
✓
6
6
G.Minnen
2
4
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Minnen
6
5
3
V.Kudermetova
✓
4
7
6
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
4
4
G.Minnen
✓
6
6
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
M.Barthel
5
4
G.Minnen
✓
7
6
View more matches
