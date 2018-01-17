WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
Live
K.Flipkens
2
2
T.Babos
6
3
24 September 2019Court 2
LIVE - Kirsten Flipkens - Tímea Babos

WTA Tashkent - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kirsten Flipkens and Tímea Babos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kirsten Flipkens
Kirsten
Flipkens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.65
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
106
Tímea Babos
Tímea
Babos
HungaryHungary
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
92
