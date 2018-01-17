WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
K.Flipkens
2
2
T.Babos
•
6
3
24 September 2019Court 2
LIVE - Kirsten Flipkens - Tímea Babos
WTA Tashkent - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kirsten Flipkens and Tímea Babos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kirsten
Flipkens
Flipkens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age33
WTA ranking106
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
2
3
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
3
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
3
6
K.Flipkens
2
6
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Samsonova
62
4
K.Flipkens
✓
77
6
Tímea
Babos
Babos
Hungary
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age26
WTA ranking92
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
T.Babos
2
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
3
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Gauff
✓
6
4
6
T.Babos
2
6
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
✓
6
0
C.Suárez
2
0
A
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
2
6
63
M.Hibi
✓
6
3
77
