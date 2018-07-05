WTA Tashkent
Singles | Semifinal

K.Plíšková VS A.Van Uytvanck

27 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

Center
Match
User comments

LIVE - Kristýna Plíšková - Alison Van Uytvanck

WTA Tashkent - 27 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kristýna Plíšková and Alison Van Uytvanck live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kristýna Plíšková
Kristýna
Plíšková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
81
Previous matches
Alison Van Uytvanck
Alison
Van Uytvanck
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
62
Previous matches
