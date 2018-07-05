WTA Tashkent
Singles | Semifinal
K.Plíšková VS A.Van Uytvanck
27 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
WTA Tashkent - 27 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kristýna Plíšková and Alison Van Uytvanck live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking81
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kužmová
3
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kawa
5
6
4
K.Plíšková
✓
7
3
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
J.Paolini
4
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
6
3
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
J.Choi
1
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
View more matches
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgium
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age25
WTA ranking62
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
P.Parmentier
2
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
M.Niculescu
2
1
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
L.Samsonova
0
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
3
6
A.Van Uytvanck
4
6
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
4
5
M.Buzarnescu
✓
6
7
View more matches
