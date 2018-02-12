WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
N.Abduraimova VS M.Niculescu
24 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
LIVE - Nigina Abduraimova - Monica Niculescu
WTA Tashkent - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nigina Abduraimova and Monica Niculescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nigina
Abduraimova
Abduraimova
Uzbekistan
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age25
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
M.Barthel
✓
4
6
6
N.Abduraimova
6
3
3
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
N.Abduraimova
1
1
K.Nara
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
N.Abduraimova
2
2
L.Tsurenko
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Ferrando
4
3
N.Abduraimova
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
N.Abduraimova
2
2
J.Larsson
✓
6
6
Monica
Niculescu
Niculescu
Romania
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age31
WTA ranking104
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
6
3
1
A
L.Arruabarrena
✓
1
6
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
4
6
2
D.Yastremska
✓
6
1
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens
✓
7
6
M.Niculescu
5
0
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic
6
2
5
M.Niculescu
✓
2
6
7
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
1
6
63
T.Maria
✓
6
3
77
