WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
Result
P.Parmentier
✓
6
6
A.Krunic
1
2
24 September 2019Court 2
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Pauline Parmentier - Aleksandra Krunic
WTA Tashkent - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Pauline Parmentier and Aleksandra Krunic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Pauline
Parmentier
Parmentier
France
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age33
WTA ranking127
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
1
62
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
77
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
✓
6
77
P.Parmentier
4
64
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
L.Samsonova
✓
6
3
6
P.Parmentier
0
6
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Suárez
✓
77
77
P.Parmentier
62
64
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
M.Sharapova
6
64
0
A
P.Parmentier
✓
4
77
5
View more matches
Aleksandra
Krunic
Krunic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)55
- Age26
WTA ranking123
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Blinkova
✓
6
7
A.Krunic
2
5
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
4
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
3
67
J.Ostapenko
✓
6
79
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
15/01/2019
Australian Open order of play Day 3 - Federer meets Brit Evans, Nadal faces local favourite Ebden
Australian Open