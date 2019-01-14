WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
Result
P.Parmentier
6
6
A.Krunic
1
2
24 September 2019Court 2
User comments

LIVE - Pauline Parmentier - Aleksandra Krunic

WTA Tashkent - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Pauline Parmentier and Aleksandra Krunic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Pauline Parmentier
Pauline
Parmentier
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
127
Previous matches
Aleksandra Krunic
Aleksandra
Krunic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    55
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
123
Previous matches
