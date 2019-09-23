WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
S.Sharipova VS D.Kovinic
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
LIVE - Sabina Sharipova - Danka Kovinic
WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sabina Sharipova and Danka Kovinic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sabina
Sharipova
Sharipova
Uzbekistan
- Height (m)1.71
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age25
WTA ranking298
Previous matches
WTA Hong Kong
Singles
1st Round
S.Sharipova
3
63
S.Zhang
✓
6
77
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Sharipova
2
2
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Sharipova
4
6
2
Q.Wang
✓
6
3
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
A.Shimizu
2
0
S.Sharipova
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Sharipova
1
3
S.Vögele
✓
6
6
View more matches
Danka
Kovinic
Kovinic
Montenegro
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age24
WTA ranking117
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
4
6
63
P.Tig
✓
6
3
77
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
2
2
Z.Diyas
✓
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
V.Ivakhnenko
✓
6
7
D.Kovinic
2
5
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
2
4
M.Buzarnescu
✓
6
6
WTA Istanbul
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kovinic
6
2
0
A.Rus
✓
2
6
6
View more matches
