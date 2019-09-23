WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round

S.Sharipova VS D.Kovinic

23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00

LIVE - Sabina Sharipova - Danka Kovinic

WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Sabina Sharipova and Danka Kovinic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Sabina Sharipova
Sabina
Sharipova
UzbekistanUzbekistan
  • Height (m)
    1.71
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
298
Danka Kovinic
Danka
Kovinic
MontenegroMontenegro
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
117
