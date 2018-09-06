WTA Tashkent
Singles | Quarter-final
S.Cirstea VS D.Kovinic
26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
LIVE - Sorana Cirstea - Danka Kovinic
WTA Tashkent - 26 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sorana Cirstea and Danka Kovinic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age29
WTA ranking95
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
7
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
5
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
1
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes
✓
6
3
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
2
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
T.Townsend
✓
7
6
S.Cirstea
5
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
6
A.Bolsova
6
4
2
Danka
Kovinic
Kovinic
Montenegro
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age24
WTA ranking117
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
D.Kovinic
✓
7
6
M.Gasparyan
5
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Sharipova
0
7
2
D.Kovinic
✓
6
5
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
4
6
63
P.Tig
✓
6
3
77
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
2
2
Z.Diyas
✓
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
V.Ivakhnenko
✓
6
7
D.Kovinic
2
5
