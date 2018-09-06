WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
S.Cirstea VS D.Allertová
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Sorana Cirstea - Denisa Allertová
WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sorana Cirstea and Denisa Allertová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age29
WTA ranking95
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes
✓
6
3
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
2
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
T.Townsend
✓
7
6
S.Cirstea
5
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
6
A.Bolsova
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
0
4
V.Ivakhnenko
✓
6
6
View more matches
Denisa
Allertová
Allertová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age26
WTA ranking255
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
2
2
A.Kontaveit
✓
6
6
WTA Nottingham
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
3
2
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
D.Allertová
✓
6
6
K.Ahn
3
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more