WTA Tashkent
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Cirstea VS Y.Bonaventure
25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Olympic Tennis School
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Sorana Cirstea - Ysaline Bonaventure
WTA Tashkent - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sorana Cirstea and Ysaline Bonaventure live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age29
WTA ranking95
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
1
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes
✓
6
3
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
2
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
T.Townsend
✓
7
6
S.Cirstea
5
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
6
A.Bolsova
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
2
View more matches
Ysaline
Bonaventure
Bonaventure
Belgium
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking125
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
A.Amanmuradova
3
1
Y.Bonaventure
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
6
3
0
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
Y.Bonaventure
✓
5
6
6
J.Pegula
7
2
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
K.Kawa
✓
2
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
6
4
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more