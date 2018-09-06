WTA Tashkent
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Cirstea VS ...
25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Olympic Tennis School
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Sorana Cirstea - ...
WTA Tashkent - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sorana Cirstea and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sorana
Cirstea
Cirstea
Romania
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age29
WTA ranking95
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
6
6
D.Allertová
1
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes
✓
6
3
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
2
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
T.Townsend
✓
7
6
S.Cirstea
5
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Cirstea
✓
3
6
6
A.Bolsova
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea
✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
2
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more