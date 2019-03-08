WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Vögele
4
6
4
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
4
6
24 September 2019Center
LIVE - Stefanie Vögele - Margarita Gasparyan
WTA Tashkent - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanie Vögele and Margarita Gasparyan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanie
Vögele
Vögele
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age29
WTA ranking118
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
0
2
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
5
3
K.Plíšková
✓
7
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
78
S.Vögele
2
66
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
6
1
0
M.Buzarnescu
✓
1
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
7
5
4
K.Kanepi
✓
5
7
6
Margarita
Gasparyan
Gasparyan
Russia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age25
WTA ranking56
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
3
5
K.Flipkens
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
7
6
T.Maria
5
4
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Konta
✓
6
6
M.Gasparyan
1
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
77
6
P.Hon
64
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
C.Giorgi
✓
6
6
M.Gasparyan
3
2
