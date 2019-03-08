WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Vögele
4
6
4
M.Gasparyan
6
4
6
24 September 2019Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Stefanie Vögele - Margarita Gasparyan

WTA Tashkent - 24 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stefanie Vögele and Margarita Gasparyan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stefanie Vögele
Stefanie
Vögele
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
118
Previous matches
View more matches
Margarita Gasparyan
Margarita
Gasparyan
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
56
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Sloane Stephens swatted aside by Stefanie Vogele at Indian Wells

WTA Indian Wells
08/03/2019