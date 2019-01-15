WTA Tashkent
Singles | 2nd Round
T.Maria VS A.Kalinskaya
25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Olympic Tennis School
LIVE - Tatjana Maria - Anna Kalinskaya
WTA Tashkent - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tatjana Maria and Anna Kalinskaya live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tatjana
Maria
Maria
Germany
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age32
WTA ranking86
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
T.Maria
✓
77
6
O.Govortsova
65
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
7
6
T.Maria
5
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Nara
✓
6
6
T.Maria
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Kanepi
✓
5
77
6
T.Maria
7
64
3
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
T.Maria
2
0
A
N.Osaka
✓
6
0
View more matches
Anna
Kalinskaya
Kalinskaya
Russia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking116
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
H.Dart
4
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinskaya
2
3
K.Ahn
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens
3
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
Semifinal
J.Pegula
✓
6
3
6
A.Kalinskaya
3
6
1
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
4
6
K.Mladenovic
4
6
2
View more matches
