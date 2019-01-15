WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
T.Maria VS O.Govortsova
24 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 2
LIVE - Tatjana Maria - Olga Govortsova
WTA Tashkent - 24 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tatjana Maria and Olga Govortsova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tatjana
Maria
Maria
Germany
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age32
WTA ranking86
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
7
6
T.Maria
5
4
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Nara
✓
6
6
T.Maria
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Kanepi
✓
5
77
6
T.Maria
7
64
3
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
T.Maria
2
0
A
N.Osaka
✓
6
0
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
3
4
T.Maria
✓
6
6
View more matches
Olga
Govortsova
Govortsova
Belarus
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age31
WTA ranking212
Previous matches
WTA Quebec
Singles
2nd Round
O.Govortsova
0
2
P.Martic
✓
6
6
WTA Quebec
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
1
4
O.Govortsova
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
O.Govortsova
6
2
61
A.Riske
✓
2
6
77
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
E.Kulichkova
5
77
4
O.Govortsova
✓
7
62
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
L.Arruabarrena
✓
6
1
8
O.Govortsova
2
6
6
View more matches
