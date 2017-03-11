WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
T.Martincová VS I.Begu
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 2
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Tereza Martincová - Irina Begu
WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tereza Martincová and Irina Begu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tereza
Martincová
Martincová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking138
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
✓
6
6
T.Martincová
2
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
✓
6
4
7
T.Martincová
4
6
5
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Martincová
66
63
K.Plíšková
✓
78
77
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
6
7
T.Martincová
2
5
WTA Santa Ponsa
Singles
1st Round
T.Martincová
6
67
4
A.Anisimova
✓
3
79
6
View more matches
Irina
Begu
Begu
Romania
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
WTA ranking98
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
I.Begu
1
4
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
I.Begu
4
7
64
J.Paolini
✓
6
5
77
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
T.Mrdeža
5
2
I.Begu
✓
7
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Quarter-final
I.Begu
5
2
L.Siegemund
✓
7
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
K.Juvan
4
3
I.Begu
✓
6
6
View more matches
