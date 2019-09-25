WTA Tashkent
Singles | 2nd Round

T.Martincová VS K.Zavatska

25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

Olympic Tennis School
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Tereza Martincová - Katarina Zavatska

WTA Tashkent - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Tereza Martincová and Katarina Zavatska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Tereza Martincová
Tereza
Martincová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
138
Previous matches
View more matches
Katarina Zavatska
Katarina
Zavatska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
139
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more