WTA Tashkent
Singles | 2nd Round
T.Martincová VS K.Zavatska
25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Olympic Tennis School
LIVE - Tereza Martincová - Katarina Zavatska
WTA Tashkent - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tereza Martincová and Katarina Zavatska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tereza
Martincová
Martincová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking138
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
T.Martincová
✓
64
6
6
I.Begu
77
4
4
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
✓
6
6
T.Martincová
2
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
✓
6
4
7
T.Martincová
4
6
5
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Martincová
66
63
K.Plíšková
✓
78
77
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
6
7
T.Martincová
2
5
View more matches
Katarina
Zavatska
Zavatska
Ukraine
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age19
WTA ranking139
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
✓
6
5
J.Ostapenko
3
4
A
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
K.Zavatska
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
✓
5
78
6
F.Ferro
7
66
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
63
6
1
J.Fett
✓
77
2
6
WTA Lugano
Singles
1st Round
I.Swiatek
✓
6
6
K.Zavatska
3
0
View more matches
