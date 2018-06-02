WTA Tashkent
Singles | 1st Round
V.Kužmová VS F.Di Lorenzo
23 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 2
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Viktória Kužmová - Francesca Di Lorenzo
WTA Tashkent - 23 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Francesca Di Lorenzo live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Viktória
Kužmová
Kužmová
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age21
WTA ranking53
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
4
4
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
7
6
V.Kužmová
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
3
1
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kužmová
4
4
A.Rus
✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
✓
6
3
6
E.Cocciaretto
4
6
3
View more matches
Francesca
Di Lorenzo
Di Lorenzo
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking141
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
J.Görges
✓
7
6
F.Di Lorenzo
5
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
F.Di Lorenzo
✓
77
6
V.Kudermetova
64
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
F.Di Lorenzo
2
1
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
4
5
F.Di Lorenzo
✓
6
7
WTA Bogota
Singles
1st Round
J.Paolini
✓
6
3
6
F.Di Lorenzo
2
6
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
31/05/2019
French Open 2019: Konta becomes first Brit woman to reach last 16 since 1983 with Kuzmova win
Roland-Garros women
17/01/2019
Tennis news - Elina Svitolina breezes into third round with straight-sets win over Viktoria Kuzmova
Australian Open