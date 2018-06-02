WTA Tashkent
Singles | 2nd Round

V.Kužmová VS G.Minnen

25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

Olympic Tennis School
LIVE - Viktória Kužmová - Greet Minnen

WTA Tashkent - 25 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Greet Minnen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Viktória Kužmová
Viktória
Kužmová
SlovakiaSlovakia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
53
Previous matches
Greet Minnen
Greet
Minnen
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
122
Previous matches
