WTA Tashkent
Singles | 2nd Round
V.Kužmová VS G.Minnen
25 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Olympic Tennis School
LIVE - Viktória Kužmová - Greet Minnen
WTA Tashkent - 25 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Greet Minnen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 25 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Viktória
Kužmová
Kužmová
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age21
WTA ranking53
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
✓
77
6
F.Di Lorenzo
63
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
4
4
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
7
6
V.Kužmová
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
3
1
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kužmová
4
4
A.Rus
✓
6
6
View more matches
Greet
Minnen
Minnen
Belgium
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking122
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Bondarenko
2
2
G.Minnen
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
G.Minnen
4
3
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
✓
6
6
G.Minnen
2
4
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Minnen
6
5
3
V.Kudermetova
✓
4
7
6
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
2nd Round
M.Gasparyan
4
4
G.Minnen
✓
6
6
View more matches
