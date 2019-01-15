WTA Tashkent
Singles | Quarter-final
V.Kužmová VS K.Plíšková
26 September 2019 Starting from 07:00
Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Viktória Kužmová - Kristýna Plíšková
WTA Tashkent - 26 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Kristýna Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Viktória
Kužmová
Kužmová
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age21
WTA ranking53
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kužmová
✓
5
6
79
G.Minnen
7
3
67
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
✓
77
6
F.Di Lorenzo
63
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
4
4
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
✓
7
6
V.Kužmová
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
3
1
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
View more matches
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking81
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kawa
5
6
4
K.Plíšková
✓
7
3
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
J.Paolini
4
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
6
3
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
J.Choi
1
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
✓
6
0
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
31/05/2019
French Open 2019: Konta becomes first Brit woman to reach last 16 since 1983 with Kuzmova win
Roland-Garros women
17/01/2019
Tennis news - Elina Svitolina breezes into third round with straight-sets win over Viktoria Kuzmova
Australian Open