WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round

A.Rodionova VS Q.Wang

8 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Center Court
User comments

LIVE - Arina Rodionova - Qiang Wang

WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Arina Rodionova and Qiang Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Arina Rodionova
Arina
Rodionova
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
236
Previous matches
Qiang Wang
Qiang
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
22
Previous matches
