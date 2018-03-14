WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
A.Rodionova VS Q.Wang
8 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Arina Rodionova - Qiang Wang
WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Arina Rodionova and Qiang Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Arina
Rodionova
Rodionova
Australia
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age29
WTA ranking236
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
✓
78
6
A.Rodionova
66
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Rodionova
2
3
T.Townsend
✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
T.Zidanšek
✓
6
6
A.Rodionova
2
4
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
I.Falconi
✓
6
6
A.Rodionova
4
1
WTA Acapulco
Singles
2nd Round
L.Tsurenko
✓
6
6
A.Rodionova
3
1
View more matches
Qiang
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking22
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Q.Wang
7
5
A
A.Tomljanovic
✓
5
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
Q.Wang
2
1
A.Riske
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
M.Bouzková
3
3
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
✓
7
6
Q.Wang
5
2
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Williams
✓
6
6
Q.Wang
1
0
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more