WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
A.Sharma VS Y.Putintseva
7 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 1
LIVE - Astra Sharma - Yulia Putintseva
WTA Tianjin - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Astra Sharma and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Astra
Sharma
Sharma
Australia
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking95
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sharma
3
4
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich
✓
6
4
6
A.Sharma
1
6
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
A.Sharma
4
2
WTA Nottingham
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
7
A.Sharma
1
5
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
A.Sharma
✓
6
0
M.Rybáriková
1
0
A
View more matches
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking37
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
A.Blinkova
0
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
1
Y.Putintseva
1
0
A
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
4
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
V.Flink
1
1
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
View more matches
