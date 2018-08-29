WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
C.Garcia VS A.Potapova
7 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Center Court
LIVE - Caroline Garcia - Anastasia Potapova
WTA Tianjin - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Anastasia Potapova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caroline
Garcia
Garcia
France
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age25
WTA ranking31
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
1
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
2
2
C.Garcia
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
✓
7
6
C.Garcia
5
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garcia
5
2
K.Mladenovic
✓
7
6
View more matches
Anastasia
Potapova
Potapova
Russia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking89
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
A.Potapova
5
64
M.Linette
✓
7
77
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
✓
77
6
N.Han
64
1
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
Z.Hives
✓
64
6
6
A.Potapova
77
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
6
2
4
C.Gauff
✓
3
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
3
A.Potapova
0
0
A
View more matches
