WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round

C.Garcia VS A.Potapova

7 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Center Court
LIVE - Caroline Garcia - Anastasia Potapova

WTA Tianjin - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Anastasia Potapova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Caroline Garcia
Caroline
Garcia
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
31
Previous matches
Anastasia Potapova
Anastasia
Potapova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
89
Previous matches
