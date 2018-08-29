WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round

C.Garcia VS Y.Wang

9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Caroline Garcia - Yafan Wang

WTA Tianjin - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Yafan Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Caroline Garcia
Caroline
Garcia
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
31
Previous matches
View more matches
Yafan Wang
Yafan
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
47
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Caroline Garcia completes comeback to win Nottingham title

WTA Nottingham
16/06/2019

US Open 2018: Women's Round-Up: Angelique Kerber escapes Johanna Larsson upset

US Open
31/08/2018

US Open 2018: Johanna Konta not beating herself up after first-round defeat

US Open women
29/08/2018

US Open - Konta succumbs to classy Caroline Garcia in first round

US Open women
29/08/2018