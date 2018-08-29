WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round
C.Garcia VS Y.Wang
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Center Court
LIVE - Caroline Garcia - Yafan Wang
WTA Tianjin - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Yafan Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Caroline
Garcia
Garcia
France
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age25
WTA ranking31
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
✓
2
6
6
A.Potapova
6
2
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
1
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
4
6
6
C.Garcia
6
4
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
2
2
C.Garcia
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
✓
7
6
C.Garcia
5
2
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking47
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
L.Davis
0
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
77
77
Y.Wang
65
61
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
1
2
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Wang
2
6
1
S.Stephens
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
4
L.Davis
6
4
0
A
