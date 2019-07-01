WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round
H.Watson VS Q.Wang
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Tuanbo International Tennis Centre
LIVE - Heather Watson - Qiang Wang
WTA Tianjin - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Heather Watson and Qiang Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Heather
Watson
Watson
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age27
WTA ranking125
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
K.Bondarenko
4
63
H.Watson
✓
6
77
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
H.Watson
3
1
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
H.Watson
5
1
A.Kontaveit
✓
7
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
C.McNally
63
2
H.Watson
✓
77
6
Nature Valley International
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet
✓
7
6
H.Watson
5
2
Qiang
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking22
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
A.Rodionova
3
4
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Q.Wang
7
5
A
A.Tomljanovic
✓
5
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
Q.Wang
2
1
A.Riske
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Q.Wang
✓
6
6
M.Bouzková
3
3
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
✓
7
6
Q.Wang
5
2
