WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round

H.Watson VS Q.Wang

10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Tuanbo International Tennis Centre
User comments

LIVE - Heather Watson - Qiang Wang

WTA Tianjin - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Heather Watson and Qiang Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Heather Watson
Heather
Watson
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
125
Previous matches
Qiang Wang
Qiang
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
22
Previous matches
