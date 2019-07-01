WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round

K.Bondarenko VS H.Watson

7 October 2019 Starting from 07:00

Court 2
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Kateryna Bondarenko - Heather Watson

WTA Tianjin - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kateryna Bondarenko and Heather Watson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kateryna Bondarenko
Kateryna
Bondarenko
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
-
Previous matches
View more matches
Heather Watson
Heather
Watson
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
125
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Anett Kontaveit ends Watson hopes in second round

Wimbledon women
03/07/2019

Tennis news - Women's round-up: Cori Gauff secures dream debut Wimbledon win over Venus Williams

Wimbledon women
01/07/2019

Tennis news - Men's round-up: Felix Auger-Aliassime clinches landmark Wimbledon win

Wimbledon men
01/07/2019

Tennis news - Brit Watch: Kyle Edmund, Heather Watson ease to opening wins

Wimbledon
01/07/2019