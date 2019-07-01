WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
K.Bondarenko VS H.Watson
7 October 2019 Starting from 07:00
Court 2
LIVE - Kateryna Bondarenko - Heather Watson
WTA Tianjin - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kateryna Bondarenko and Heather Watson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:00 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kateryna
Bondarenko
Bondarenko
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age33
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Bondarenko
2
2
G.Minnen
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Lapko
✓
6
6
K.Bondarenko
3
3
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
V.Azarenka
✓
6
67
7
K.Bondarenko
3
79
5
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
K.Bondarenko
4
4
L.Šafárová
✓
6
6
Nature Valley International
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bondarenko
5
3
P.Kvitová
✓
7
6
View more matches
Heather
Watson
Watson
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age27
WTA ranking125
Previous matches
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
H.Watson
3
1
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
H.Watson
5
1
A.Kontaveit
✓
7
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
C.McNally
63
2
H.Watson
✓
77
6
Nature Valley International
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet
✓
7
6
H.Watson
5
2
Nature Valley Classic
Singles
1st Round
H.Watson
6
3
4
B.Strýcová
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
