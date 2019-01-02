WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
K.Nara
✓
3
6
6
H.Dart
6
1
3
8 October 2019Court 2
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kurumi Nara - Harriet Dart
WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kurumi Nara and Harriet Dart live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kurumi
Nara
Nara
Japan
- Height (m)1.55
- Weight (Kg)53
- Age27
WTA ranking159
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu
✓
77
7
K.Nara
61
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Nara
✓
6
6
T.Maria
4
4
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams
✓
6
6
K.Nara
3
2
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
K.Nara
✓
7
5
6
D.Jakupovic
5
7
3
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
F.Stollár
✓
3
6
6
K.Nara
6
3
4
View more matches
Harriet
Dart
Dart
Great Britain
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking133
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
H.Dart
4
4
A.Kalinskaya
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan
✓
6
6
H.Dart
3
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
6
H.Dart
1
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
H.Dart
✓
77
3
6
B.Haddad Maia
64
6
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
H.Dart
✓
4
6
6
C.McHale
6
4
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
14/01/2019
Tennis news - GB's Harriet Dart handed lesson by Maria Sharapova, Heather Watson also out
Australian Open