WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
K.Nara
3
6
6
H.Dart
6
1
3
8 October 2019Court 2
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Kurumi Nara - Harriet Dart

WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kurumi Nara and Harriet Dart live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kurumi Nara
Kurumi
Nara
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.55
  • Weight (Kg)
    53
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
159
Previous matches
View more matches
Harriet Dart
Harriet
Dart
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
133
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019 news - Ashleigh Barty sails through to fourth round after ousting Harriet Dart

Wimbledon
06/07/2019

French Open 2019: Serena Williams sizzles in win over Kurumi Nara

Roland-Garros women
30/05/2019

Tennis news - GB's Harriet Dart handed lesson by Maria Sharapova, Heather Watson also out

Australian Open
14/01/2019

Harriet Dart out of Brisbane after first-round defeat to Anastasija Sevastova

WTA Brisbane
02/01/2019