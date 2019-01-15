WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
M.Linette
6
6
C.McHale
3
1
8 October 2019Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Magda Linette - Christina McHale

WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Magda Linette and Christina McHale live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Magda Linette
Magda
Linette
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.71
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
42
Previous matches
View more matches
Christina McHale
Christina
McHale
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
81
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

French Open 2019 – Simona Halep rallies to reach third round at Magda Linette’s expense

Roland-Garros women
30/05/2019

Bencic bows out in Lugano after shock defeat to Lottner

10/04/2019

Tennis news - Naomi Osaka powers into fourth round at Indian Wells

WTA Indian Wells
12/03/2019

Australian Open order of play Day 3 - Federer meets Brit Evans, Nadal faces local favourite Ebden

Australian Open
15/01/2019