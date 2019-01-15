WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
M.Linette
✓
6
6
C.McHale
3
1
8 October 2019Court 1
LIVE - Magda Linette - Christina McHale
WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Magda Linette and Christina McHale live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Magda
Linette
Linette
Poland
- Height (m)1.71
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age27
WTA ranking42
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette
5
3
S.Stephens
✓
7
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
Final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
M.Linette
1
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette
✓
77
79
E.Alexandrova
65
67
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
2
3
M.Linette
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
A.Potapova
5
64
M.Linette
✓
7
77
Christina
McHale
McHale
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age27
WTA ranking81
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
6
6
C.McHale
4
0
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
✓
6
1
6
S.Kuznetsova
0
6
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
3
67
D.Yastremska
✓
6
79
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova
6
3
3
C.McHale
✓
4
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
67
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
79
6
