WTA Tianjin
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Linette VS H.Watson
11 October 2019 Starting from 04:30
Center Court
LIVE - Magda Linette - Heather Watson
WTA Tianjin - 11 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Magda Linette and Heather Watson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Magda
Linette
Linette
Poland
- Height (m)1.71
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age27
WTA ranking42
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
M.Linette
✓
4
K.Nara
0
A
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette
✓
6
6
C.McHale
3
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette
5
3
S.Stephens
✓
7
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
Final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
M.Linette
1
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette
✓
77
79
E.Alexandrova
65
67
View more matches
Heather
Watson
Watson
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age27
WTA ranking125
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
H.Watson
✓
6
6
Q.Wang
3
0
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
K.Bondarenko
4
63
H.Watson
✓
6
77
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
H.Watson
3
1
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
H.Watson
5
1
A.Kontaveit
✓
7
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
C.McNally
63
2
H.Watson
✓
77
6
View more matches
