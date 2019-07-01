WTA Tianjin
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Linette VS H.Watson

11 October 2019 Starting from 04:30

Center Court
LIVE - Magda Linette - Heather Watson

WTA Tianjin - 11 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Magda Linette and Heather Watson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Magda Linette
Magda
Linette
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.71
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
42
Previous matches
Heather Watson
Heather
Watson
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
125
Previous matches
