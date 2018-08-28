WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Linette VS K.Nara

10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Tuanbo International Tennis Centre
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Magda Linette - Kurumi Nara

WTA Tianjin - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Magda Linette and Kurumi Nara live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Magda Linette
Magda
Linette
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.71
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
42
Previous matches
View more matches
Kurumi Nara
Kurumi
Nara
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.55
  • Weight (Kg)
    53
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
159
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

French Open 2019 – Simona Halep rallies to reach third round at Magda Linette’s expense

Roland-Garros women
30/05/2019

French Open 2019: Serena Williams sizzles in win over Kurumi Nara

Roland-Garros women
30/05/2019

Tennis news - Naomi Osaka breezes through against Magda Linette

Australian Open
15/01/2019

Us Open 2018: Serena Williams gets warm welcome and win in US Open return

US Open
28/08/2018