WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Linette VS K.Nara
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Tuanbo International Tennis Centre
LIVE - Magda Linette - Kurumi Nara
WTA Tianjin - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Magda Linette and Kurumi Nara live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Magda
Linette
Linette
Poland
- Height (m)1.71
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age27
WTA ranking42
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette
✓
6
6
C.McHale
3
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette
5
3
S.Stephens
✓
7
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
Final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
M.Linette
1
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette
✓
77
79
E.Alexandrova
65
67
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Flipkens
2
3
M.Linette
✓
6
6
Kurumi
Nara
Nara
Japan
- Height (m)1.55
- Weight (Kg)53
- Age27
WTA ranking159
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
K.Nara
✓
3
6
6
H.Dart
6
1
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu
✓
77
7
K.Nara
61
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Nara
✓
6
6
T.Maria
4
4
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams
✓
6
6
K.Nara
3
2
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
K.Nara
✓
7
5
6
D.Jakupovic
5
7
3
