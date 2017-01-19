WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
O.Jabeur
✓
6
6
J.Brady
4
2
8 October 2019Court 2
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Jennifer Brady
WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Jennifer Brady live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ons
Jabeur
Jabeur
Tunisia
- Height (m)1.67
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age25
WTA ranking61
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
63
6
O.Jabeur
1
77
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
✓
4
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
4
3
B.Pera
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
O.Jabeur
1
6
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
4
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
O.Jabeur
✓
3
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
4
2
Jennifer
Brady
Brady
United States
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age24
WTA ranking56
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Andreescu
✓
6
6
J.Brady
1
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
J.Brady
✓
2
6
6
M.Keys
6
4
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady
✓
64
77
6
A.Anisimova
77
62
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
J.Brady
4
6
4
B.Pera
✓
6
3
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich
✓
6
4
6
J.Brady
1
6
0
