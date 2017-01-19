WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
O.Jabeur
6
6
J.Brady
4
2
8 October 2019Court 2
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Jennifer Brady

WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Jennifer Brady live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ons Jabeur
Ons
Jabeur
TunisiaTunisia
  • Height (m)
    1.67
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
61
Previous matches
Jennifer Brady
Jennifer
Brady
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.78
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
56
Previous matches
