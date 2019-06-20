WTA Tianjin
Singles | Quarter-final
Result
O.Jabeur
✓
77
77
Y.Putintseva
65
64
11 October 2019Center Court
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Yulia Putintseva
WTA Tianjin - 11 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ons
Jabeur
Jabeur
Tunisia
- Height (m)1.67
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age25
WTA ranking61
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
X.Wang
4
2
O.Jabeur
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
✓
6
6
J.Brady
4
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
63
6
O.Jabeur
1
77
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
✓
4
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
4
3
B.Pera
✓
6
6
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking36
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stosur
1
2
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
A.Sharma
1
6
5
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
1
7
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
A.Blinkova
0
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
1
Y.Putintseva
1
0
A
