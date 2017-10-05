WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Peng VS D.Yastremska

10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Tuanbo International Tennis Centre
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Shuai Peng - Dayana Yastremska

WTA Tianjin - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Shuai Peng and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Shuai Peng
Shuai
Peng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
96
Previous matches
View more matches
Dayana Yastremska
Dayana
Yastremska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
23
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Konta up and running in Eastbourne

Nature Valley International
23/06/2019

Australian Open - Serena Williams, 37, dismisses teenager Dayana Yastremska

Australian Open
19/01/2019

Tennis news - Women's round-up: Eugenie Bouchard sets up Serena Williams clash

Australian Open
15/01/2019

Sorana Cirstea downs Karolina Pliskova to reach China Open quarter-finals

WTA Beijing
05/10/2017