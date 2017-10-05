WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Peng VS D.Yastremska
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Tuanbo International Tennis Centre
LIVE - Shuai Peng - Dayana Yastremska
WTA Tianjin - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Shuai Peng and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Shuai
Peng
Peng
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age33
WTA ranking96
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
✓
6
77
X.You
2
61
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
✓
2
6
6
S.Peng
6
4
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
3
2
G.Muguruza
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
N.Stojanovic
✓
77
2
6
S.Peng
64
6
0
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
✓
7
6
Q.Wang
5
2
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu
2
3
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Yastremska
65
3
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
1
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
1
4
