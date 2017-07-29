WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Peng
6
77
X.You
2
61
8 October 2019Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
LIVE - Shuai Peng - Xiaodi You

WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Shuai Peng and Xiaodi You live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Shuai Peng
Shuai
Peng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
96
Previous matches
Xiaodi You
Xiaodi
You
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
225
Previous matches
