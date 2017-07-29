WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Peng
✓
6
77
X.You
2
61
8 October 2019Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Shuai Peng - Xiaodi You
WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Shuai Peng and Xiaodi You live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Shuai
Peng
Peng
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age33
WTA ranking96
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Kasatkina
✓
2
6
6
S.Peng
6
4
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
3
2
G.Muguruza
✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
N.Stojanovic
✓
77
2
6
S.Peng
64
6
0
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
✓
7
6
Q.Wang
5
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
S.Peng
1
6
2
E.Rybakina
✓
6
3
6
Xiaodi
You
You
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking225
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
X.You
3
6
2
J.Ostapenko
✓
6
0
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
X.You
1
0
S.Zhang
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
X.You
3
6
4
F.Liu
✓
6
1
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
X.You
2
1
J.Jankovic
✓
6
6
