WTA Tianjin
Singles | Final
R.Peterson VS H.Watson
13 October 2019 Starting from 07:30
Center Court
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Heather Watson
WTA Tianjin - 13 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Heather Watson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 13 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age24
WTA ranking59
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Semifinal
O.Jabeur
6
4
5
R.Peterson
✓
0
6
7
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Quarter-final
Y.Wang
77
4
2
R.Peterson
✓
65
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
✓
7
3
X.Wang
5
2
A
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
3
6
3
R.Peterson
✓
6
4
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
R.Peterson
1
1
View more matches
Heather
Watson
Watson
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age27
WTA ranking125
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Semifinal
V.Kudermetova
1
4
H.Watson
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Linette
5
77
66
H.Watson
✓
7
64
78
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
H.Watson
✓
6
6
Q.Wang
3
0
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
K.Bondarenko
4
63
H.Watson
✓
6
77
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
H.Watson
3
1
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
View more matches
