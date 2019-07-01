WTA Tianjin
Singles | Final

R.Peterson VS H.Watson

13 October 2019 Starting from 07:30

Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Heather Watson

WTA Tianjin - 13 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Heather Watson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 07:30 on 13 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Rebecca Peterson
Rebecca
Peterson
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
59
Previous matches
View more matches
Heather Watson
Heather
Watson
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
125
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Jiangxi Open: Peterson eases past Rybakina to win maiden WTA title in Nanchang

WTA Nanchang
15/09/2019

Tennis news - Top seed Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff both beaten in Washington first round

WTA Washington
31/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Anett Kontaveit ends Watson hopes in second round

Wimbledon women
03/07/2019

Tennis news - Women's round-up: Cori Gauff secures dream debut Wimbledon win over Venus Williams

Wimbledon women
01/07/2019