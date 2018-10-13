WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round

R.Peterson VS X.Wang

9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Court 1
Match
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Xinyu Wang

WTA Tianjin - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Xinyu Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Rebecca Peterson
Rebecca
Peterson
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
59
Previous matches
Xinyu Wang
Xinyu
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
155
Previous matches
