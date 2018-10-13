WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round
R.Peterson VS X.Wang
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Court 1
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Xinyu Wang
WTA Tianjin - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Xinyu Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age24
WTA ranking59
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
3
6
3
R.Peterson
✓
6
4
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
R.Peterson
1
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
0
6
1
P.Martic
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson
✓
6
0
C.Giorgi
2
0
A
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Final
E.Rybakina
2
0
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
View more matches
Xinyu
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking155
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
✓
6
6
S.Ma
3
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
1
2
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
77
6
X.Wang
64
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
X.Gao
7
0
5
X.Wang
✓
5
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu
✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
4
View more matches
