WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
S.Stosur VS Z.Yang
7 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Center Court
LIVE - Samantha Stosur - Zhaoxuan Yang
WTA Tianjin - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Samantha Stosur and Zhaoxuan Yang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Samantha
Stosur
Stosur
Australia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age35
WTA ranking91
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
3
6
3
A.Anisimova
✓
6
3
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Final
S.Kenin
✓
64
6
6
S.Stosur
77
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Semifinal
V.Golubic
6
64
1
S.Stosur
✓
2
77
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Stosur
✓
6
77
N.Stojanovic
2
61
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
4
6
65
S.Stosur
✓
6
1
77
Zhaoxuan
Yang
Yang
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro
✓
6
6
Z.Yang
2
3
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
F.Schiavone
✓
6
6
Z.Yang
0
4
WTA Kuala Lumpur
Singles
2nd Round
N.Broady
✓
6
6
Z.Yang
4
3
WTA Kuala Lumpur
Singles
1st Round
Z.Yang
✓
4
6
6
S.Zheng
6
3
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
Z.Yang
3
0
T.Babos
✓
6
6
