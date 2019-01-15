WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Stosur VS Y.Putintseva
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Samantha Stosur - Yulia Putintseva
WTA Tianjin - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Samantha Stosur and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Samantha
Stosur
Stosur
Australia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age35
WTA ranking91
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
✓
7
2
6
Z.Yang
5
6
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
3
6
3
A.Anisimova
✓
6
3
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Final
S.Kenin
✓
64
6
6
S.Stosur
77
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Semifinal
V.Golubic
6
64
1
S.Stosur
✓
2
77
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Stosur
✓
6
77
N.Stojanovic
2
61
View more matches
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking36
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
A.Sharma
1
6
5
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
1
7
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva
✓
6
6
A.Blinkova
0
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
1
Y.Putintseva
1
0
A
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more