WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
V.Williams VS R.Peterson
7 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Center Court
LIVE - Venus Williams - Rebecca Peterson
WTA Tianjin - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Venus Williams and Rebecca Peterson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Venus
Williams
Williams
United States
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age39
WTA ranking59
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic
✓
3
6
7
V.Williams
6
3
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová
3
6
5
V.Williams
✓
6
4
7
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
5
65
D.Collins
✓
7
77
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
V.Williams
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
1
0
V.Williams
✓
6
6
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age24
WTA ranking57
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
R.Peterson
1
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
0
6
1
P.Martic
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson
✓
6
0
C.Giorgi
2
0
A
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Final
E.Rybakina
2
0
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
N.Stojanovic
3
1
