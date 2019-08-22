WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round

V.Williams VS R.Peterson

7 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Center Court
LIVE - Venus Williams - Rebecca Peterson

WTA Tianjin - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Venus Williams and Rebecca Peterson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Venus Williams
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    39
WTA ranking
59
Previous matches
Rebecca Peterson
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
57
Previous matches
