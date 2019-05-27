WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
V.Kudermetova
6
0
A.Tomljanovic
•
4
0
8 October 2019Court 2
LIVE - Veronika Kudermetova - Ajla Tomljanovic
WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Veronika Kudermetova and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
3
77
V.Kudermetova
0
6
64
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
3
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
2
6
6
B.Bencic
6
3
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
6
6
E.Alexandrova
7
3
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Semifinal
M.Doi
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
4
3
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
WTA ranking50
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
A.Riske
✓
6
3
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Q.Wang
7
5
A
A.Tomljanovic
✓
5
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
65
2
D.Yastremska
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hon
✓
6
5
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
7
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
0
2
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
6
