WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Live
V.Kudermetova
6
0
A.Tomljanovic
4
0
8 October 2019Court 2
LIVE - Veronika Kudermetova - Ajla Tomljanovic

WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Veronika Kudermetova and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Veronika Kudermetova
Veronika
Kudermetova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
45
Previous matches
Ajla Tomljanovic
Ajla
Tomljanovic
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
50
Previous matches
