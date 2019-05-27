WTA Tianjin
Singles | Quarter-final
V.Kudermetova VS D.Yastremska
11 October 2019 Starting from 04:30
Center Court
LIVE - Veronika Kudermetova - Dayana Yastremska
WTA Tianjin - 11 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Veronika Kudermetova and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
0
A
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
3
77
V.Kudermetova
0
6
64
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
3
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
2
6
6
B.Bencic
6
3
4
View more matches
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
2
4
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu
2
3
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Yastremska
65
3
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
1
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
4
View more matches
