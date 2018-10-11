WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
X.Wang
✓
6
6
S.Ma
3
1
8 October 2019Center Court
LIVE - Xinyu Wang - Shuyue Ma
WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Xinyu Wang and Shuyue Ma live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Xinyu
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking155
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
1
2
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
77
6
X.Wang
64
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
X.Gao
7
0
5
X.Wang
✓
5
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu
✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
4
WTA Miami
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
2
6
3
M.Doi
✓
6
1
6
Shuyue
Ma
Ma
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking224
