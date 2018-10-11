WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
X.Wang
6
6
S.Ma
3
1
8 October 2019Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Xinyu Wang - Shuyue Ma

WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Xinyu Wang and Shuyue Ma live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Xinyu Wang
Xinyu
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
155
Previous matches
Shuyue Ma
Shuyue
Ma
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
224

