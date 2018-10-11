WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
X.Wang
✓
6
77
K.Ahn
2
62
8 October 2019Court 1
LIVE - Xiyu Wang - Kristie Ahn
WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Xiyu Wang and Kristie Ahn live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Xiyu
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking154
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
X.Wang
2
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová
✓
6
6
X.Wang
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic
✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
6
2
2
K.Flipkens
✓
3
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
6
X.Wang
2
4
Kristie
Ahn
Ahn
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age27
WTA ranking87
Previous matches
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Ahn
77
4
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bogdan
6
4
62
K.Ahn
✓
0
6
77
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
6
6
T.Bacsinszky
0
0
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
K.Ahn
1
1
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
K.Ahn
✓
6
7
J.Ostapenko
3
5
