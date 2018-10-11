WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round

X.Wang VS O.Jabeur

9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Center Court
LIVE - Xiyu Wang - Ons Jabeur

WTA Tianjin - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Xiyu Wang and Ons Jabeur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Xiyu Wang
Xiyu
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    18
WTA ranking
154
Ons Jabeur
Ons
Jabeur
TunisiaTunisia
  • Height (m)
    1.67
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
61
