WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round
X.Wang VS O.Jabeur
9 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Center Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Xiyu Wang - Ons Jabeur
WTA Tianjin - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Xiyu Wang and Ons Jabeur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Xiyu
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age18
WTA ranking154
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
✓
6
77
K.Ahn
2
62
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
X.Wang
2
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová
✓
6
6
X.Wang
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic
✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
6
2
2
K.Flipkens
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
Ons
Jabeur
Jabeur
Tunisia
- Height (m)1.67
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age25
WTA ranking61
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
✓
6
6
J.Brady
4
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
63
6
O.Jabeur
1
77
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
✓
4
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
4
3
B.Pera
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
O.Jabeur
1
6
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
4
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more