WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round

Y.Wang VS L.Davis

7 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Center Court
Match
User comments

LIVE - Yafan Wang - Lauren Davis

WTA Tianjin - 07 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yafan Wang and Lauren Davis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yafan Wang
Yafan
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
49
Previous matches
Lauren Davis
Lauren
Davis
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.57
  • Weight (Kg)
    55
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
62
Previous matches
