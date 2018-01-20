WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Y.Wang VS L.Davis
7 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Center Court
LIVE - Yafan Wang - Lauren Davis
WTA Tianjin - 07 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yafan Wang and Lauren Davis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 07 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking49
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
77
77
Y.Wang
65
61
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
1
2
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Wang
2
6
1
S.Stephens
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
4
L.Davis
6
4
0
A
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Wang
65
4
K.Muchová
✓
77
6
Lauren
Davis
Davis
United States
- Height (m)1.57
- Weight (Kg)55
- Age25
WTA ranking62
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
6
6
L.Davis
1
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
4
6
4
L.Davis
6
4
0
A
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Davis
2
62
A.Barty
✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Davis
✓
7
6
J.Larsson
5
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
✓
7
6
L.Davis
5
2
