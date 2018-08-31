WTA Tianjin
Singles | Quarter-final
Result
Y.Wang
77
4
2
R.Peterson
✓
65
6
6
11 October 2019Center Court
Match
LIVE - Yafan Wang - Rebecca Peterson
WTA Tianjin - 11 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yafan Wang and Rebecca Peterson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking47
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garcia
4
2
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
L.Davis
0
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
✓
77
77
Y.Wang
65
61
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
1
2
Y.Wang
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Wang
2
6
1
S.Stephens
✓
6
3
6
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age24
WTA ranking59
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
✓
7
3
X.Wang
5
2
A
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
V.Williams
3
6
3
R.Peterson
✓
6
4
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
R.Peterson
1
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
0
6
1
P.Martic
✓
6
3
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson
✓
6
0
C.Giorgi
2
0
A
