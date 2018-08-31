WTA Tianjin
Singles | Quarter-final
Result
Y.Wang
77
4
2
R.Peterson
65
6
6
11 October 2019Center Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Yafan Wang - Rebecca Peterson

WTA Tianjin - 11 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yafan Wang and Rebecca Peterson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yafan Wang
Yafan
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
47
Previous matches
Rebecca Peterson
Rebecca
Peterson
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
59
Previous matches
