WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Live
S.Zheng
77
3
Y.Duan
64
0
8 October 2019Center Court
LIVE - Saisai Zheng - Yingying Duan

WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Saisai Zheng and Yingying Duan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Saisai Zheng
Saisai
Zheng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
38
Previous matches
Yingying Duan
Yingying
Duan
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.86
  • Weight (Kg)
    72
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
-
Previous matches
