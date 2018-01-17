WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
S.Zheng
77
3
Y.Duan
•
64
0
8 October 2019Center Court
LIVE - Saisai Zheng - Yingying Duan
WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Saisai Zheng and Yingying Duan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Saisai
Zheng
Zheng
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking38
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
65
6
S.Zheng
3
77
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
4
6
77
M.Puig
6
3
65
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
J.Paolini
✓
7
3
7
S.Zheng
5
6
5
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
77
63
1
S.Zheng
✓
65
77
6
Yingying
Duan
Duan
China
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
77
63
1
S.Zheng
✓
65
77
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
2
3
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Duan
64
5
V.Golubic
✓
77
7
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
6
3
4
Y.Duan
✓
1
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
3
6
77
Y.Duan
6
3
63
