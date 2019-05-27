WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Zheng VS V.Kudermetova

10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00

Tuanbo International Tennis Centre
LIVE - Saisai Zheng - Veronika Kudermetova

WTA Tianjin - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Saisai Zheng and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Saisai Zheng
Saisai
Zheng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
38
Previous matches
Veronika Kudermetova
Veronika
Kudermetova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
45
Previous matches
