WTA Tianjin
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Zheng VS V.Kudermetova
10 October 2019 Starting from 05:00
Tuanbo International Tennis Centre
LIVE - Saisai Zheng - Veronika Kudermetova
WTA Tianjin - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Saisai Zheng and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Saisai
Zheng
Zheng
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking38
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
77
6
Y.Duan
64
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
A.Barty
✓
6
65
6
S.Zheng
3
77
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
✓
6
6
S.Stephens
3
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
✓
4
6
77
M.Puig
6
3
65
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
J.Paolini
✓
7
3
7
S.Zheng
5
6
5
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
3
77
V.Kudermetova
0
6
64
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
3
1
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
2
6
6
B.Bencic
6
3
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
6
6
E.Alexandrova
7
3
2
