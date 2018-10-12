WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
L.Zhu
2
3
D.Yastremska
6
6
8 October 2019Court 1
Match
LIVE - Lin Zhu - Dayana Yastremska

WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lin Zhu and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lin Zhu
Lin
Zhu
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
106
Previous matches
Dayana Yastremska
Dayana
Yastremska
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    67
  • Age
    19
WTA ranking
23
Previous matches
