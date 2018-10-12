WTA Tianjin
Singles | 1st Round
Result
L.Zhu
2
3
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
8 October 2019Court 1
LIVE - Lin Zhu - Dayana Yastremska
WTA Tianjin - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lin Zhu and Dayana Yastremska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lin
Zhu
Zhu
China
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking106
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
✓
7
2
6
L.Zhu
5
6
0
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Zhu
4
65
S.Peng
✓
6
77
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zhang
0
0
A
L.Zhu
✓
6
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu
✓
6
6
P.Plipuech
2
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Zhu
4
1
M.Keys
✓
6
6
Dayana
Yastremska
Yastremska
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age19
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Yastremska
65
3
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
1
1
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
D.Yastremska
✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
1
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
3
67
D.Yastremska
✓
6
79
