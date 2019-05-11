WTA Osaka
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova VS K.Bertens
19 September 2019 Starting from 10:30
Center Court
LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Kiki Bertens
WTA Osaka - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Kiki Bertens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking41
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
D.Yastremska
3
1
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
5
4
K.Bertens
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
1
62
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
77
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
J.Ostapenko
✓
6
2
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
4
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
3
6
7
A.Sabalenka
6
3
5
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
4
61
A.Tomljanovic
✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Görges
✓
6
6
K.Bertens
2
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
5
4
K.Bertens
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
3
6
64
V.Williams
✓
6
3
77
